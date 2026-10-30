"My grandmother would be so proud": Shraddha Kapoor on working in 'Eetha 

Shraddha Kapoor got emotional remembering her grandmother at the trailer launch of 'Eetha' on Friday. The actor is set to play the role of Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in the upcoming film 'Eetha', which honours the folk artists in Maharashtra.

Shraddha reflected on her emotional connection with the film, revealing that her first thought upon hearing the story was how proud her grandmother would have been to see her be a part of it. While addressing the media at the trailer launch, Shraddha said, "When I first heard the story, the first thought that came to my mind was that my grandmother would be very proud of me for being a part of this film. The kind of woman she was, she had witnessed a lot of struggles, so I know she would be very proud."

Hailing from an artistic background, the actor believes that working on 'Eetha' is one of the proudest moments of her career, as the movie higlights the struggle of artists, which is often lost in the world of fame. "I am half Maharashtrian, so naturally, she would be proud to see me portraying a Marathi character. She would also be proud that I am part of a film that talks about artists and their journeys. Even though the story is rooted in Marathi culture, its essence is universal," said Shraddha Kapoor.

She added, "My aunt, my father and I are all artists, and our films often revolve around artists and the struggles they go through. So, I believe my grandmother would be very proud of me for being a part of this film." At the trailer launch, Shraddha also opened up about the rigorous preparation involved in stepping into the shoes of the folk performer and familiarising herself with the world of Lavani.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar, 'Eetha' is presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. 'Eetha' is set to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. (ANI)