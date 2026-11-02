Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: Fans flock outside Mannat, strike superstar’s iconic arms-wide-open pose

Excitement gripped outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, as fans gathered in large numbers today (November 2) to celebrate King Khan’s birthday and catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Fans, some of whom had travelled from different parts of the country, expressed their excitement while waiting outside the actor's residence. The gathering reflected the immense popularity of the Bollywood superstar, with admirers eagerly hoping to see him on his special day.

Speaking to ANI, one enthusiastic fan said, "Bahut excited hain. Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar le." Another fan, who had arrived from Kolkata, said he had travelled all the way to Mumbai just to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.

"Hum Kolkata se aa rahe hain. Unki ek jhalak dekhne ke liye aaye hain. Unko dekhne ke liye hi yahan aaya hoon," the fan said. Another admirer also expressed excitement about celebrating the actor's birthday, saying that the occasion was special for all his fans.

The celebrations were not limited to local admirers. One fan from Nanded revealed that he had been away from home for three days to make it to Mumbai for the occasion. When asked about his favourite Shah Rukh Khan song, one of the fans named 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the actor's 2023 blockbuster film 'Pathaan'.

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan's birthday draws fans to Mannat, where admirers gather to celebrate the superstar and express their affection for him. The occasion has become a special tradition for his massive fan following, with people travelling from different cities to be part of the celebrations. Security has been tightened outside actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence, 'Mannat ', ahead of his birthday celebrations on Monday. The fans have also gathered outside his residence to sneak a glimpse of the actor on the special day.

The Mumbai Police personnel have been stationed outside the residence of the actor. They were seen checking the cars and keeping the crowd in control as the fans arrived outside Mannat in the early hours of Monday. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans on his 61st birthday by unveiling the first song from his upcoming film 'King'. Along with the on-screen chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, the track also offers a glimpse to the audience into the world of 'King'.

On Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday, the makers of 'King' shared a love song titled 'Tu Mil Jaaye', which features on-screen romantic chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is jointly sung by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi, while its English rap has been penned by Ed Sheeran, bringing together Indian and international musical talent. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the track features lyrics written by Kumaar.Giving audiences an exciting glimpse into the world of KING, the music video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue, 'Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de', immediately setting the tone for his character.

What follows is a peppy romantic dance track that brings Bollywood's much-loved Arijit Singh together with global pop sensation Ed Sheeran, creating a musical collaboration that bridges two worlds, with singer Madhubanti Bagchi adding her magical touch. The track offers a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic relationship, as the two are seen enjoying romantic getaways, visiting cafes and spending quality time together on a beach.

However, the romantic moments take a turn as the narrative shifts to Shah Rukh's involvement in illegal smuggling in the film, hinting at trouble in paradise. The video closes with another powerful dialogue by SRK, “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi," bringing the focus back to the aura and intensity that define KING.

One of the highlights of the movie was the action moments and slick transitions. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING arrives in cinemas worldwide on 24 December 2026. (ANI)