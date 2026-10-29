CBI court reserves order on framing of charges in NEET UG Paper leak case 

The agency said that during his custodial interrogation, it revealed that the accused Sheshrao arranged the purported NEET-UG 2026 leaked questions to various candidates prior to the examination and collected money from the candidates/their families, in criminal conspiracy with accused Shubham Khairnar. 

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 12:39 IST
CBI court reserves order on framing of charges in NEET UG Paper leak case 
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved orders on framing of charges in the NEET UG Paper Leak case. There are 14 accused named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court will pronounce its order on November 18. The CBI filed a charge sheet against 13 accused persons in July. Thereafter, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi. The court had taken cognisance of the main charge sheet in August 2026.

The CBI registered a case in May 2026 to investigate the case of the UG Paper leak. Special CBI Judge Ajay Gupta reserved order on framing of charges in NEET UG Paper leak case after hearing the submissions of the CBI and Counsel for accused Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi. A supplementary charge sheet was filed after his arrest on  September 2.

Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak appeared for the CBI. The court has already heard the submissions in relation to the other 13 accused charge-sheeted by the CBI in the main charge sheet.

The CBI filed a supplementary charge sheet against Suryavanshi. Accused Sheshrao is an alleged close associate of accused Shubham Khairnar and provided the NEET UG Paper to candidates before the examination. Suryavanshi is stated to belong to Pune, Maharashtra.

There are 13 other accused, namely Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Manisha Waghmare, Prahalad Kulkarni, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal. The agency said that during his custodial interrogation, it revealed that the accused Sheshrao arranged the purported NEET-UG 2026 leaked questions to various candidates prior to the examination and collected money from the candidates/their families, in criminal conspiracy with accused Shubham Khairnar.

It has further been revealed that the accused brought the candidates to a house at Nanded, where the purported leaked questions of NEET UG 2026 were supplied to them. He had collected the original documents/educational certificates of the candidates as surety for payment subsequently. The CBI had submitted that the further investigation against the arrested accused and his close associates is at a crucial stage. He was having close association with charge-sheeted accused Subham Madhukar Khairnar. (ANI)

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