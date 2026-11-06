Rosamund Pike to feature in ‘Feed’ film 

Actress Rosamund Pike is set to lead and produce Feed, an upcoming body horror film helmed by The Acolyte director Leslye Headland, with Daniella Isaacs penning the screenplay.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 09:49 IST
Rosamund Pike to feature in ‘Feed’ film 
Rosamund Pike (Image source: Instagram@mspike). Image Credit: ANI

Actress Rosamund Pike is set to lead and produce Feed, an upcoming body horror film helmed by The Acolyte director Leslye Headland, with Daniella Isaacs penning the screenplay. Inspired by the 2022 Finnish horror movie “Hatching,” the official logline for 'Feed' reads: “When a desperate mother discovers an obscure collagen supplement that promises to make her tween gymnast daughter an influencer star, the fame and success they crave come fast. But as her daughter goes viral, she begins a monstrous transformation," Variety reported.

Excited about the project, Pike said, “Long have I wanted to make a film that plays anarchically with our obsession with social media and self-improvement, our desire for fame without notable admirable skill and, let’s put it out there, the monstrosity of modern motherhood. Feed deals with all these things.” Pike will produce through her Primitive Streak banner. Other producers include Shelley Browning for Magnolia Entertainment, Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl for ZQ Entertainment and Sam Ritzenberg for Agile Films. ZQ Entertainment financed development on the project. The Veterans will represent the international sales rights, with CAA Media Finance handling the United States. Sales will commence at the American Film Market next week.

“Daniella’s script is audacious, disturbing and deeply human and Rosamund is among the boldest actors working today,” Headland added. “I couldn’t ask for better partners to take on the darker corners of this story and I feel incredibly lucky to be making this film with two women whose work I admire so much.” Pike, widely recognized for her performances in Gone Girl, Pride & Prejudice and Die Another Day, most recently appeared in Guy Ritchie’s action comedy In the Grey, starring alongside Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal. (ANI)

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