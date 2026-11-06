Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), through its Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs and Capital Markets and Financial Institutions Division, has sounded an alarm over the widening gap between pension wealth and retirement security. Its OECD Pensions Outlook 2026 reveals that pension assets reached USD 78 trillion in 2025, equivalent to 106% of the combined GDP of OECD countries. Yet the expansion of retirement savings has not guaranteed adequate pensions for millions of workers, particularly women, self-employed people and those without access to workplace retirement schemes. The findings carry major implications for governments, international development institutions and financial-sector businesses seeking to strengthen economic resilience, reduce old-age poverty and mobilise long-term investment.

Record pension wealth masks growing retirement inequalities

Pension assets increased by 11.3% in 2025, with growth recorded in 36 of the OECD's 38 member countries. The total included USD 7.3 trillion in public pension reserves, demonstrating the growing financial significance of retirement systems.

However, the distribution of these assets remains highly uneven. Eight OECD countries reported pension assets exceeding their annual GDP, while 17 countries held pension assets worth less than 20% of GDP. This divergence highlights differences in pension coverage, contribution structures, investment opportunities and institutional development.

For policymakers, the figures expose a critical distinction between the size of pension markets and the adequacy of retirement incomes. Large financial reserves do not necessarily mean that savings are distributed fairly or that workers can maintain acceptable living standards after retirement.

The OECD's findings also underline the economic importance of pension funds as institutional investors. Well-managed retirement savings can provide long-term capital for infrastructure, businesses and financial markets. However, their primary responsibility remains delivering secure retirement income, making investment governance and risk management essential.

Contribution gaps threaten household security and public finances

One of the report's most significant findings concerns inadequate pension contributions. Only 19 OECD countries operate mandatory or quasi-mandatory asset-backed pension arrangements. In almost half of countries relying exclusively on voluntary schemes, fewer than 50% of working-age individuals participate.

Across 41 countries examined, average-earning male employees in 17 countries would need additional contributions equivalent to at least 10% of earnings to meet the OECD's retirement income objectives.

The problem is particularly serious for women and self-employed workers. Women face larger contribution gaps than men in 17 countries, while self-employed workers experience greater shortfalls than employees in 31 countries.

These inequalities have substantial development implications. Inadequate retirement savings can increase old-age poverty, weaken household purchasing power and create additional demands on publicly financed social protection systems.

Governments therefore face difficult policy choices. Raising contribution rates could improve future pensions but also reduce workers' immediate disposable income and increase employment costs. The OECD's analysis supports carefully phased reforms, automatic enrolment, targeted incentives and wider pension access.

For international development partners, the findings identify opportunities to support pension-system design, administrative capacity, financial inclusion and reforms that extend retirement protection to workers outside conventional employment arrangements.

Investment risks create opportunities for financial-sector reform

The report identifies investment performance as a decisive factor in retirement security. Over the past decade, real investment returns were positive in 24 of 31 reporting OECD countries, illustrating the benefits of long-term investing while exposing the importance of sound portfolio management.

For pension funds, insurers and asset managers, expanding retirement markets create opportunities to develop diversified investment products, low-cost pension solutions and retirement income services. Yet these opportunities carry significant responsibilities, particularly around transparency, fees, investment suitability and consumer protection.

The OECD also highlights sustainability-related financial risks. In 41 of 53 jurisdictions examined, pension or insurance investors are required to integrate sustainability risks into their investment or risk management processes. Climate exposure, governance weaknesses and inadequate risk information could undermine long-term returns.

Financial technology companies have opportunities to develop digital pension platforms, personalised savings tools and affordable retirement guidance. However, regulators must address conflicts of interest, misleading advice and the possibility that complex products expose inexperienced savers to unnecessary financial risks.

For international development institutions, pension-market development presents opportunities for technical assistance in regulation, financial literacy, institutional governance and capital-market infrastructure. Stronger domestic pension institutions could also support long-term development financing, provided investment decisions remain consistent with pension beneficiaries' interests.

Governments face urgent choices as populations age

The OECD's findings suggest that pension reform must extend beyond increasing retirement savings. Governments need to examine whether contribution rules, retirement ages, investment strategies and taxation arrangements collectively produce adequate and sustainable retirement incomes.

The report's modelling uses retirement income objectives equivalent to 80% of previous earnings for low-income workers, 70% for average earners and 60% for higher earners. Among workers with positive contribution gaps, average-earning women require additional contributions averaging 10.8% of earnings, compared with 9.7% for men. The corresponding gap reaches 13.1% for self-employed men.

These figures provide policymakers with measurable benchmarks for evaluating pension adequacy, although they are model-based estimates rather than universal contribution recommendations.

Future reforms should prioritise wider coverage, appropriately calibrated contribution rates, affordable financial advice and stronger pension governance. Governments must also consider the effects of higher contributions on wages, business competitiveness, household consumption and employment.

International development partners can support these efforts through institutional strengthening, comparative policy analysis and technical assistance, particularly in countries seeking to expand formal retirement coverage.

For private-sector stakeholders, the central opportunity lies in building accessible, transparent and financially sustainable retirement products. The principal risks include market volatility, regulatory failures, excessive charges and declining public trust.

The broader message is that pension reform is not simply a financial-sector issue. It is increasingly a question of economic development, fiscal sustainability and social protection. With USD 78 trillion already accumulated in pension assets, the policy challenge is ensuring that financial growth translates into reliable retirement income for future generations.