AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

Data-center stocks slid on Wednesday, while clean-energy shares ​rallied after Democrats seized control of Congress, prompting investors to reposition for tougher scrutiny of the ‌AI ​boom and a shift in policy priorities. The Democratic sweep, including wins in Republican strongholds and key data-center hubs Texas and Georgia, will usher in divided government and raise the prospect of greater scrutiny of industries that benefited from Republican control.

Market reaction rippled across AI-linked stocks, renewables, healthcare companies, defense contractors and prison operators. DATA-CENTER AND UTILITY STOCKS

Data-center operators lost ground, with Applied Digital and CoreWeave down 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively. Cipher Digital ‌slid 21%. The data-center boom sparked public backlash this year, raising concerns that tighter Democratic oversight could slow investment just as investors grow wary of soaring AI spending and uncertain returns.

Though analysts doubt any legislation could meaningfully stall data-center construction, a Democratic-led Congress increases prospects of more hearings and investigations related to the AI buildout. "The AI buildout will become more expensive, not disappear. Fewer tax incentives and greater responsibility for power and water costs will put pressure on returns, making margins more important for investors," said Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert Financial.

"The most vulnerable AI companies are the borrowers, not necessarily ‌the biggest spenders." Utilities and equipment suppliers exposed to the data-center boom also came under pressure. GE Vernova fell 11.5%, while Constellation Energy and Vistra, among the power companies most exposed to data-center projects in Texas, slid 9.2% and 15.4%, respectively.

HYPERSCALERS US hyperscalers bucked the selloff as investors ‌bet a potential slowdown in data-center construction could boost the value of existing assets and curb Big Tech's massive AI spending.

Investors have punished the stocks at signs of rising debt and AI investment as returns from the spending remained uncertain. Shares of Amazon.com and Microsoft jumped 6% each, putting them on track for their biggest one-day gains since late July, while Alphabet rose 4.6%.

"The hyperscalers already have data centers, so those assets are more valuable now because there's not going to be an overbuild of data centers," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth. "If there's a slower pace of data-center build-out, then there's going to be a slower pace of CapEx spending. That certainly would impact the hyperscalers."

CLEAN ⁠ENERGY Clean-energy stocks rallied ​as investors bet Democratic control of Congress could bolster federal support for the sector, ⁠while increasing scrutiny of efforts to roll back emissions rules.

Democrats could also use the Congressional Review Act to challenge regulations that make it easier to sell gas-powered trucks and SUVs. Shares of First Solar gained 8.4%, residential solar installer Sunrun added 6.9% and inverter maker Enphase Energy rose 8.8%. Clean-power developer NextEra Energy climbed 4.6%.

"The more that oil and gas ⁠prices rise, the bigger the incentive, the bigger the economic incentive to roll out clean energy," said Paul Jackson, global market strategist for EMEA at Invesco. Europe's Vestas and Orsted rose 2.9% and 4.6%, respectively, while Portugal's EDP Renewables added 2.8%.

ELON MUSK-LED COMPANIES Shares of Elon Musk's rocket and space technology company SpaceX fell 3.5% to ​their lowest since mid-August, while EV maker Tesla dropped 3.3%.

"It puts into doubt a potential merger between SpaceX and Tesla. While Congress cannot stop a merger, they could slow it down via extra scrutiny," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB. "Musk had poured ⁠hundreds of millions into the Republican Party ahead of these elections...we could see stocks linked to Musk struggle now that his political enemies have won back control of Congress."

Trump Media & Technology Group, majority-owned by President Donald Trump, dropped 13%, putting it on track for its sharpest one-day fall since November 2024. DEFENSE STOCKS

Defense stocks also fell as investors reassessed expectations for President Trump's ⁠proposed $1.5 ​trillion budget under a Democratic-controlled Congress. Northrop Grumman shed 3.7%, while RTX, Lockheed Martin and L3Harris lost between 3% and 6%.

The sector had been supported by expectations that Trump's budget request would face few obstacles in a Republican-controlled Congress, but analysts now expect funding to fall short of those expectations. "A difficult debt ceiling negotiation could delay the spending increases, leaving companies that rely on new government contracts more exposed than those with established ones," said Lale Akoner, global market strategist at eToro.

"The real risk is that spending rises more slowly than anticipated, which will lead to price corrections." HEALTH ⁠INSURERS AND HOSPITAL OPERATORS

Hospital operators and health insurers rallied as investors bet Democratic control could revive policy efforts aimed at expanding healthcare coverage. HCA Healthcare and Universal Health Services gained 8.5% and 6.8%, respectively, while insurers Centene and Molina Healthcare rose 7.3% and 6.3%.

Democrats have pushed ⁠for greater government support for healthcare, including through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. "The outcome ⁠would give Congress greater latitude to pursue Democratic healthcare priorities, including reinstating enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies or reversing elements of the GOP's Medicaid cuts, such as work requirements," Morgan Stanley analysts write in a note.

"Although we continue to view meaningful healthcare policy changes as unlikely before the next presidential election cycle, the results could shift the policy narrative." PRISON OPERATORS

Private prison operators GEO Group and CoreCivic fell 3.8% and 2.1%, respectively. Both ‌stocks have rallied sharply since Trump won the presidency ‌two years ago, as his immigration crackdown boosted expectations for increased demand for detention facilities.