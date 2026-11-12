Manipur hosts second National Tribal Film Festival, showcases tribal culture and cinema

The second edition of the National Tribal Film Festival, titled 'Tribal Frames Manipur', was inaugurated at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Palace Gate, Imphal, on Thursday, bringing together filmmakers, artists and members of tribal communities to celebrate indigenous culture, traditions and cinema. The four-day festival, being held from November 12 to 15 as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Pakhwada, is organised by the Tribal Research Institute, Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills, Government of Manipur, in collaboration with the Manipur State Film Development Society.

The inaugural ceremony began with a traditional tribal ritual in which an elderly tribal man rubbed threads together to light a traditional fire, symbolising the beginning of the programme. Dignitaries also lit ceremonial candles during the inauguration. Traditional cultural performances showcased the rich customs, traditions and heritage of the various tribal communities of Manipur, adding to the celebrations.

Rajeev Singh Thakur, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur, attended the programme as the Chief Guest, while Hungyo Worshang, IAS, Secretary, PHED, was the Guest of Honour. Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, Secretary, MSFDS, presided over the programme. S. Mangoljao Singh, Chairman, Film Forum Manipur, and Assurance Raikhan, President, All Tribal Film Organisation Manipur (ATFOM), attended as Special Guests.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur emphasised the importance of showcasing the state's diverse culture, music and traditional dance forms, stating that such initiatives are "much needed in the current context of Manipur". He said the film festival could bring happiness and bring people together while promoting peace and unity in the state. He also assured that the Manipur government would take such initiatives forward and provide opportunities for the state's talent to flourish.

The festival aims to provide a platform for tribal filmmakers to showcase their work and bring indigenous stories, cultural identities and traditions to a wider audience through cinema. Speaking about the significance of the festival, Sankhil Somar Lamkang, who belongs to the Lamkang community, said it was a privilege to witness the participation of tribal communities and filmmakers from different regions.

He said the initiative, organised under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills, Government of Manipur, was important for preserving tribal culture and history. "Peace and harmony can be brought when we work collectively. Love is the ultimate power that can erase the hatred that we have among the people," he said, appealing to tribal communities to work towards unity and harmony.

Another participant, speaking about the prevailing situation in Manipur, stressed the need for collective efforts by the Centre and the state government to restore peace and harmony. He appealed to both governments to work together with different communities while remaining accountable and responsible. Filmmaker Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah from Assam, who is presenting her Tiwa-language film 'Sikaisal', said she felt privileged to be part of the festival and appreciated the organisers for creating a platform for tribal cinema.

"My film is called 'Sikaisal', which means Vidyalaya. It is a Tiwa film and will be screened tomorrow. It is a very simple tribal cinema, and you can get very organic feelings from this film," she said. She highlighted the importance of such festivals for filmmakers working on tribal subjects, saying they often lack proper platforms to showcase their work.

"This kind of platform is very important for us. I hope this festival will continue, and definitely I will come again along with my other friends," she added. Another filmmaker, Kachangthai Gonmei from Noney district, Manipur, spoke about his upcoming film 'Puinau Puidaa', which explores the relationship between a mother and a child who is not born of her blood.

Explaining the film's theme, Gonmei said the story portrays a mother's bond with a child and draws a parallel with the hornbill bird, reflecting themes of motherhood and human relationships. He said the people and his passion for filmmaking inspired him to pursue cinema.

Meanwhile, Assurance Raikhan, President of the All Tribal Film Organisation Manipur, described the festival as a major opportunity for tribal filmmakers in the state. However, he pointed out that this year's festival had placed greater emphasis on short films, adding that the organisation had requested the festival director to give priority to tribal feature films in the next edition.

"We have requested the director to focus on tribal feature films next year. The director has agreed and told us that next year feature films will be the main programme or the main feature of the festival," Raikhan said. The festival is expected to provide filmmakers and artists with an opportunity to exchange ideas, showcase their creative work and promote the diverse cultural heritage of tribal communities through cinema. (ANI)