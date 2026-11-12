Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Daayra' set for OTT premiere

Netflix announced the film's release date, which is on November 13.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2026 22:13 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Daayra' set for OTT premiere
'Daayra' on OTT (Photo/Instagram@netflix_in). Image Credit: ANI

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer crime thriller 'Daayra' is all set to make its OTT premiere. On Thursday, Netflix announced the film's release date, which is on November 13. "Sach. Saza. System. What does justice really mean? Watch Daayra, out 13 November, on Netflix!" the caption read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DfoVJRPq4jP/ Kareena Kapoor  and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Daayra' opened in theatres on September 18, receiving decent reviews from both audiences and critics. The film marked Kareena and Prithviraj’s outing as cops, adding an intriguing dimension to the crime thriller.

Despite the positive response, however, Meghna Gulzar's directorial 'Daayra' has not generated significant buzz at the box office. The film stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the movie is "inspired by true events."

At a press meet in Delhi, Kareena opened up about navigating the moral conflict between law and justice while portraying police officer Ajooni in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Daayra’, saying the film explores a space where the truth is not always simply black and white.“Jaise Gulzar Sahab ne likha tha in the song, ‘sach ka daayra toh badalte rehta hai’,” Kareena said, explaining the challenge of staying aligned with Ajooni amid the film’s central conflict.“It was difficult for me also to stay on track with Ajooni because there is always going to be a conflict. I’m sure as a director Meghna felt that while writing it, I’m sure Prithviraj’s character, Raman, has felt that. So, it is very difficult,” she added while speaking to the media. Kareena said that while she personally prefers to see things in clear terms, ‘Daayra’ operates in a morally ambiguous space.“But as a person, I walk the straight line. I like to believe in life that it’s black and white. But in the film, it is grey. That is for sure,” she said. In ‘Daayra’, Kareena plays Ajooni, a police officer whose approach to justice is rooted in law and procedure. The character is also a departure from the conventional portrayal of female police officers on screen, with Kareena describing Ajooni as feminine, calm and stern rather than an action-oriented cop.

“There has traditionally been a stereotypical format for female cops where she has to be butch, walk in a certain masculine way, and pick up a gun to do high-octane action,” Kareena said. (ANI)

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