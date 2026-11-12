Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Captain Thiago Martins parts ways with New York City FC

New York City FC announced the departure of team captain and All-Star defender ​Thiago Martins on Thursday. The 31-year-old Brazilian posted three goals and five assists in 174 appearances since joining the club in ​2022.

Dan Hicks, NBC Sports lead golf voice, dies after acute illness

Longtime NBC Sports broadcaster Dan ‌Hicks ​died following an acute illness, his family said Thursday. He was 64. Hicks' wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, shared the news over social media.

Warriors have 'concern' after Stephen Curry exits with abdominal issue

The Golden State Warriors not only saw their eight-game winning streak end Wednesday at Houston, but they also lost two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who exited early due to right abdominal soreness. After the Rockets' 115-108 win, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ‌reporters that Curry left the arena during the second half for an MRI. The test results were not immediately available.

Tennis-Sabalenka still hopeful of reaching WTA Finals last four despite defeat by Andreeva

Aryna Sabalenka said she is still hopeful of reaching the WTA Finals semi-finals despite losing 11 games in a row in a 6-4 6-0 defeat by 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday. The world number two squandered a 4-1 lead in the opening set before French Open champion Andreeva ran the table to clinch the match and seal top spot in Group 2.

Basketball-Euroleague to vote on six new franchise licences before ‌end of 2026

The Euroleague is moving toward a new era with a vote on approving six new permanent franchise licences due before the end of 2026, several people familiar with the matter said. A transition to a franchise model and expansion from 20 to 24 teams ‌is scheduled for next year, with the NBA set to launch a competing NBA Europe venture in 2027, as a battle for the future of European basketball looms.

Ice hockey-Canada to block Russian players from entering for World Juniors

Canada will prevent Russian athletes and officials from entering the country for ice hockey's World Junior Championship in Alberta, the government said on Wednesday, effectively barring their participation weeks before the tournament begins. In a statement provided to Reuters, Canada's Secretary of State for Sport Adam van Koeverden said the government opposed Russian and Belarusian participation in international sport "as long as Russia continues its war of aggression against Ukraine with Belarus’s complicity."

NBA roundup: Rockets top Warriors as Stephen Curry exits injured

Alperen Sengun flirted ⁠with a triple-double ​to lead a balanced attack for the Houston Rockets, who pulled away in ⁠the fourth quarter of a 115-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Sengun posted 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists to help Houston snap the Warriors' eight-game winning streak. Golden State played most of the game without Stephen Curry, who logged six minutes before departing with right abdominal soreness in the first quarter.

NHL roundup: Nikita ⁠Kucherov's hat trick leads Lightning past Sabres

Nikita Kucherov produced a third-period natural hat trick after Tampa Bay nearly wasted a four-goal lead, John Carlson reached 800 points with his first career five-point game, and the Lightning blew away the host Buffalo Sabres 8-3 on Wednesday. Kucherov figured in on all four Tampa Bay tallies ​in the third after Tage Thompson cut the lead to 4-3. Kucherov tallied at 1:25, 4:11 and 14:13 of the period to put Tampa Bay up 7-3.

Athletics-World half marathon champion Ngetich set for marathon debut in Valencia

World half marathon champion Agnes Ngetich is ⁠set to make her marathon debut in Valencia on December 6, race organisers announced on Thursday. Kenya's Ngetich shaved a second off the women-only half marathon world record at the World Athletics Running Championships in September

Soccer-Manchester United sack manager Carrick with club in relegation zone

Manchester United dismissed manager Michael Carrick on Thursday after a prolonged winless Premier League run culminated in a 4-4 ⁠draw ​against Aston Villa at Old Trafford last weekend, leaving the struggling team mired in the relegation zone. United have won only three of their 15 matches in all competitions under Carrick this season -- including one league victory -- leaving them 18th in the table on eight points after 10 games, one point from the bottom.

Soccer-US pulls men's Under-17 team from World Cup in Qatar over safety concerns

US Soccer has withdrawn its national team from the men's FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar over safety concerns, the federation told players on Wednesday. In a letter sent to players ⁠and provided to Reuters, the federation said it was cancelling the team's pre-tournament camp and its participation in the event "in light of current circumstances."

Cam Schlittler, Jacob Misiorowski unanimous Cy Young Award winners

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler and Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski took home the ⁠American League and National League Cy Young Awards by unanimous votes on Wednesday. Schlittler, ⁠25, went 14-6 with a 1.95 ERA in 33 starts. He became the third Yankees pitcher to win the AL Cy Young Award this century, joining 2023 winner Gerrit Cole and 2001 winner Roger Clemens.

Soccer-FIFA clears joint bids for 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups

Two joint bids for the Women's World Cup in 2031 and 2035 have met the minimum hosting requirements and will be submitted to the Extraordinary FIFA ‌Congress for approval, world soccer's governing body FIFA ‌said on Wednesday. * The 2031 bid is a joint submission from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, which proposed 20 stadiums in 20 ​host cities, receiving an overall score of 4.4 out of 5