“I wanted to do something different”: Kashmir-based printmaking artist Nasreen Mohsin on choosing fine arts over conventional career paths

Nasreen Mohsin, an artist specialising in printmaking, has spoken about her journey into the field of fine arts, recalling how her interest in creative work developed during her childhood and eventually led her to pursue printmaking as a specialisation. Born in Srinagar, Mohsin moved to Jammu with her family shortly after her birth, as her father relocated there for business. She spent her childhood and completed her schooling and college education in Jammu.

Recalling her early interest in art, Mohsin said that after completing Class 10, she was uncertain about what to pursue. Since her father was involved in the shawl business, she would help him by creating designs. Some members of her family were also artists, which further encouraged her inclination towards the field. "Actually, I was born in Srinagar, but immediately after my birth, my father shifted to Jammu for business. So, my childhood, schooling and college education were all in Jammu. After passing Class 10, I was wondering what I should do. My father was involved in the shawl business, and I used to make designs for him. People, including some members of our family who were artists, felt that I had a little inclination towards this field," she told ANI.

She also recalled writing short stories during her school days and visiting radio stations, where she eventually appeared for an interview for the position of a casual announcer and was selected. "I used to write short stories during my school days. They were very immature stories, but I would take them to the radio station. I also appeared for an interview for the position of a casual announcer at the radio station, and I was selected there as well," she said.

Mohsin said she eventually decided to join the Fine Arts College in Jammu because she wanted to pursue something different from conventional career choices such as medicine and engineering. "I always wanted to do something different. Instead of conventional studies and careers such as becoming a doctor or an engineer, I wanted to do something completely different. At that time, in our family, educating girls was not very common. Boys would study, but girls generally did not. A girl would complete Class 10 and then stay at home. But I was someone who wanted to do something and become somebody. So, I joined the Fine Arts College in Jammu," she said.

After completing her bachelor's degree in painting, Mohsin decided to pursue a master's degree and explore the wider field of fine arts. She said that her initial exposure to printmaking came through her teacher, Gokul Kishan Dambi, who taught her some of the basics of the medium. "After completing my bachelor's degree, I felt that I should pursue my master's as well. I wanted to step out of my home and explore the field of fine arts. Initially, one gets to know about painting, sculpture and applied art. My teacher, Gokul Kishan Dambi, taught me some basic printmaking there. I developed an interest in the medium. Since I had graduated in painting, I knew I could pursue painting, but printmaking was not available there. So, I decided that I would pursue my master's in printmaking," she said.

She added that an early recognition of her work gave her considerable encouragement. Mohsin said she had submitted one of her works to the Chandigarh Museum, which was selected and subsequently purchased by the museum. "That gave me a lot of encouragement. My family members also began to feel that the girl was doing something," she said. (ANI)