Kulgam 'naka' attack: Shooter came on foot, used bike to escape

By Rajnish Singh As multi-agency search operation continued across Kashmir to nab the perpetrators behind indiscriminate firing on a 'naka' (checkpost) injuring three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel a day ago, intelligence gathering and reports collected from the spot so far indicated the handy work of one attacker who came on foot and launched burst gunfire using a high calibre weapon possibly an AK-47 from nearly 50-60 gauge before fleeing from the spot in South Kashmir's Akhran area in Kulgam district.

Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that the attacker came on foot, emerged from the row of closed shops and fired bullets at the three CRPF personnel deployed on the checkpost, which was nearly 100 meters away from the CRPF's 46th Battalion camp. "Only one person fired on the CRPF personnel deployed on the naka. The shooter fired from a range of around 50-60 gauge. It was a sudden fire from the row of closed shops across the road near the naka," said an official, citing the inputs collected from the spot till now.

The official made it clear that the attacker used a motorbike to escape from the spot and suspected the role of more than one person who helped him to flee. However, the police investigation in the case is still ongoing, and the agencies are trying to connect the dots. "Considering the locality, it is clear that fleeing from the spot on foot is not an easy task and it is a risky affair after such an attack near the camp of a security force. The shooter would have used a motorbike being driven by other terrorists who helped them leave the spot soon after the attack," the official told ANI.

Intelligence agencies as well as security force officials suspect the role of Mohammed Latif Bhat, the lone local terrorist who is active in the area. It is learnt that Bhatt, who went missing in 2025, has links with banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy offshoot The Resistant Front (TRF). Asked if there is any role of foreign terrorists in the attack, the official said it's a matter of investigation, and nothing can be shared without any clue.

The official, however, clarified that "the attack was planned after instructions from foreign soil, indicating the LeT's handlers from Pakistan." As per the latest information, there are inputs about the presence of nearly 65 foreign terrorists across Jammu and Kashmir and one active local terrorist, namely Latif Bhat.

On being asked about the use of the weapon in the attack, more than three officials engaged in the investigation said the way of firing noticed in the CCTV footage, as well as the injury shots of the CRPF personnel, indicated the use of an AK-47. Another official also pointed out that "intelligence-based deployment" of police and CRPF personnel and the swift retaliation by the three injured personnel of the CRPF foiled the plans of attackers as they "fired back and chased" the assailant, forcing him to retreat without achieving the objectives.

The source said, "The Police and CRPF (Security Force) deployment was made in accordance with intelligence inputs regarding suspected movement of adversaries." "The alertness, preparedness and swift retaliation by CRPF on the spot effectively frustrated the adversaries' plans. Despite being surprised and injured in the attack, all three CRPF personnel fired back and chased the attackers," said the source, seeking anonymity.

The source also pointed out that "the prompt and effective response by CRPF personnel prevented the attackers from inflicting casualties and damage on the scale they had intended." "Consequently, the adversaries were forced to retreat from the spot without achieving their desired objectives," added the source, having close observation on the whole incident.

As per the source, "the incident reflects the growing frustration and desperation of the adversaries, who are finding it increasingly difficult to achieve their objectives due to the heightened alertness, preparedness and effective area domination by SFs" The source also praised the alertness and professional response of CRPF personnel, noting that it deserves appreciation.

Three CRPF personnel from the 46th Battalion were injured after the unidentified assailant opened fire on them around 2.15 pm on Wednesday when they were on 'naka' duty. The incident spot was around 4 km from the National Highway. The injured personnel were identified as Head Constable Somveer Singh and Constables Rakesh Dass and Santosh Chandru. Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, sustained injuries to his abdomen and spine, and his condition is stated to be serious. Constable Rakesh Dass, who hails from Assam, suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while Head Constable Somveer Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, sustained a bullet injury to his arm. Both are stated to be stable.

The injured CRPF personnel were initially shifted to Anantnag district hospital, from where the critically injured was later shifted to Srinagar's Badamibagh Army Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a multi-agency search operation in close coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Indian Army is launched at various places across Kashmir to nab the perpetrators. (ANI)