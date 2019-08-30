Psycho-Pass Season 3 to be aired in October? Anime’s live-action stage play in Tokyo

Is Psycho-Pass Season 3 going to be released in October 2019? Animated Times claimed in March this year that the third season of the Japanese cyberpunk anime television series "is all lined up to be released this October." But majority of the anime enthusiasts doubt this claim as there has been no official announcement or at least a hint from the original network Fuji TV or licenser Madman Entertainment, Funimation or Anime Limited.

Psycho-Pass Season 3 or its making is already announced on the official website of Psycho-Pass. It will be aired on the Japanese network Fuji TV on its Noitamina programming block. The website also shows a promotional image to inspire the anime aficionados with a confirmed message that the process of making it is underway and they need to wait for that golden day.

Good news for the anime lovers is that Naoyoshi Shiotani is working as the director for Psycho-Pass Season 3. Naoyoshi Shiotani already worked for the previous two seasons and fans are quite happy to know the update on his returning. But Katsuyuki Motohiro and Kiyotaka Suzuki (who worked for Season 1 and 2 respectively as the directors) won't be returning in Season 3.

Due to severe success from the previous seasons, the franchise has already got two anime movies under its belt titled Psycho-Pass: The Movie (released in January 2015) and Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System (released in January 2019). Even a game titled Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness was released in May 2015 for Xbox One, PS4 and PS Vita in March 2016 and Microsoft Windows in April 2017. According to the Comic Book, the play itself will revolve around the first season of the franchise, premiering in Tokyo beginning on October 25 and ending on November 10 of this year. And this has been announced by Anime News Network through its official Twitter handle.

#News Psycho-Pass #Anime's 1st Season Gets Stage Play • Play runs in Tokyo from October 25 to November 10 https://t.co/84AOhi9KTL — Anime News Network (@Anime) August 21, 2019

