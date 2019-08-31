Britney Spears chops long blond tresses; sports new look for date night

American pop singer Britney Spears bid adieu to her long tresses and opted for a more subdued look for a recent date with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. According to Fox News, the pair sat at the corner table at the popular West Hollywood Italian restaurant where the singer appeared in casual and was seen with a new brunette hairdo.

"She seemed super happy, smiling and laughing a lot and was with two security guards," according to a source cited by 'Entertainment Tonight,' reported Fox News. The 37-year-old singer is currently on a quest for peace and understanding social media of late. Her public appearance comes just days after she shared a picture on Instagram giving out a message to "pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win," and criticizing "fake" people and "haters."

"Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake," she captioned the post. "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!," she wrote as the caption. Her boyfriend Asghari echoed Spears' sentiment and commented under her post. "Winners don't hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) [?]," he wrote.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple last month during the premiere for Quentin Tarantino's latest flick 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' The 'Baby One More Time' singer looked youthful as she graced the carpet in a tight-fitting red dress of her own and her blond hair pulled back was a visual treat. Meanwhile, her boyfriend looked dapper in a cream suit, white shirt, black tie, and suede black boots.

The love birds looked smitten as they posed for pictures, before turning and giving each other a smooch for photographers. (ANI)

