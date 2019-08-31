Kyle Richards coming back as Lindsey Wallace for 'Halloween Kills'

Actor Kyle Richards will reprise her role of Lindsey Wallace from John Carpenter's 1978 slasher film "Halloween" in an upcoming movie. Blumhouse and Universal are filming two installments back-to-back; "Halloween Kills", scheduled to debut on October 16, 2020, and "Halloween Ends" set for a October 15, 2021 release, reported Variety.

In Carpenter's film, Wallace was one of the children being babysat by the Annie Brackett and Laurie Strode (Jaime Lee Curtis) the night Michael Myers terrorised the small town. David Gordon Green, who directed the highly successful 2018 movie "Halloween", will be helming the next two films with Curtis returning as Strode.

Malek Akkad, Blum and Bill Block, Carpenter, Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, Danny McBride and Green will produce the film.

