Vince Vaughan, Kathryn Newton to topline body-swapping thriller for Blumhouse

Actors Vince Vaughan and Kathryn Newton will be playing the leads in an untitled thriller. The project hails from Blumhouse with Chris Landon attached as a director, reported Deadline.

Landon has penned the script along with Michael Kennedy. The story follows a teenager (Newton) who, after swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer (Vaughn), discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent.

Jason Blum will produce while Greg Gilreath and Zac Locke will be serving as executive producers.

