Arthdal Chronicles Part 3 release date – Why Kim Ji-won’s attire changed

Arthdal Chronicles is all set to broadcast Part 3 on tvN and fans of the South Korean television series are quite excited to know the announcement. The series aired every Saturday and Sunday on tvN starting from June 1, 2019 and also internationally on Netflix.

In Arthdal Chronicles Part 3, the South Korean actor, Song Joong-ki, who is currently under severe discussion for his sudden decision of divorcing Song Hye-Kyo, will be seen playing the role of Eun-seom.

Apart from Descendants of the Sun's actress Song Hye-Kyo's ex-husband, Song Joong-ki, other actors such as Suits' actor, Jang Dong-gun, The Heirs' actress, Kim Ji-won, Children of a Lesser God's actress, Kim Ok-vin to name a few. Kim Ji-won was also present in the Descendants of the Sun with Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-Kyo. Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-vin play the role of Ta-gon, Tan-ya and Tae Al-ha respectively in the Kim Won-seok-directed television series.

Arthdal Chronicles Part 3 has got a new poster to lure the audience. The new poster cites the subtitle "Arth, the Prelude to All Legends", while Part 1 was subtitled "Children of Prophecy" and Part 2 was subtitled "The Sky Turning Inside Out, Rising Land". Although the newly released poster shows the main cast members, Kim Ji-won is visible cladded in a white dress. This change is expected to bring a twist in the series as the while color is generally restricted for those who control the religious rites in Arth, as clarified by Soompi.

On the other hand, the new poster of Arthdal Chronicles shows The Wind Blows' actor Kim Sung-cheol. The 27-year-old handsome actor is best known for playing Kim Young-cheol in the drama Prison Playbook. He was seen playing a small role as Ipsaeng in the series.

Never miss the premiere of Arthdal Chronicles Part 3 on tvN on September 7, 2019.

