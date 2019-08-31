Song Joong-Ki spotted with unidentified woman after divorcing Song Hye-Kyo

Fans have lost all hope for a union between Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo. And why fans should hope when the final decision was given by the judge at the Seoul Court in just over 5 minutes instead of stretching the matter for months or years.

Many fans of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo still may be thinking how their divorce case ended so fast. The foremost reason is the former couple didn't have any child, there was no reason to skirmish for child custody that becomes one of the main reasons for a stretched legal battle. Secondly, both the actors went against the division of assets and alimony. Due to these reasons, the judge felt no compulsion to stretch the case further.

Song Hye-Kyo previously revealed after her marital breakup with Song Joong-Ki that would not be working on any project (neither movie or television project) till the end of 2019 and instead she would prefer to focus more on herself. However, currently the 37-year-old actress was spotted in Cannes in France last week. She was also seen visiting a French market. She was also observed having fun with her friends in the city located on the French Riviera, as reported by Business Times China.

Reports are on the rise that Song Joong-Ki's career is highly affected after his divorce. Many fans, advertisers, television and movie makers are disappointed and annoyed over him for taking a sudden drastic step of filing divorce without discussing the matter with Song Hye-Kyo. Many are still continuing to say that the 33-year-old actor is paying the price for taking such an unexpected decision.

While Song Hye-Kyo has been observed multiple times at various locations after divorce, Song Joong-Ki has appeared public for the first time since the legal separation. His snap with an unidentified woman at a restaurant has gone viral since August 24. The Chinese entertainment site Sina reportedly first shared the photo. However, it didn't reveal where and when the photos were taken.

