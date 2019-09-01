Elisabeth Moss says she is in 'love and happy'

Elisabeth Moss has revealed that she is currently dating somebody and is "happy". Moss, who split from actor Fred Armisen in September 2010 after just 11 months of marriage, had initially planned to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, but she decided to let the world know about her partner as she does not "care" anymore.

''I now think who cares? His name is John. We've been together for over a year and he's by the pool right now. In a way, you want to preserve your privacy but in another way, I don't care. I love him, I'm playing it by ear, he's lovely and I'm happy," Moss told Sunday Times magazine. The 37-year-old star also laughed off recent rumours that she was in a relationship with Hollywood star Tom Cruise and the duo is planning to get married.

''Not as far as I know. It would be awful for me and my boyfriend. I'm sure he's perfectly nice, but I've never met him," she said.

