Billie Eilish slams magazine for using her shirtless photo without consent

Singer Billie Eilish has blasted a German magazine over its cover art that featured a bald and shirtless photo of the singer. The 17-year-old singer posted a lengthy comment on Nylon Germany's official Instagram page after the magazine shared the cover art, designed by Marcel C Wilkens, which depicted her as a "supernatural fembot of the future".

"1. I was never approached by Nylon about this piece whatsoever. I did not know it was happening nor did anyone on my team. 2. This is not even a real picture of me. I had absolutely no creative input. "3. You're gonna take a picture of me shirtless?? That's not real?? at 17? and make it the cover???? Even if the picture was supposed to look like some robot version of me... I did not consent in any way. 4. And you're gonna remove all my f***in hair? Boo to you," Eilish wrote.

After the uproar from the singer and her fans, the magazine removed the cover art and clarified that their intention was not to hurt anyone. "We as NYLON Germany value and stand for artistic freedom, but we also respect the feelings of @billieeilish and her fandom. We are fans ourselves. Therefore we decided to remove our second cover of Billie Eilish," the publication wrote in the caption accompanying a different photo.

"For this cover, it was never our intention to create a look that is confusing or insulting to Billie. It was only ever our intention to honour her impact by creating this avatar, which is part of a cover series highlighting the power of digital prodigy artists," it added. Meanwhile, Nylon's America edition waded into the controversy and offered support to the singer.

"Nylon America is a different company than Nylon Germany and we strongly disagree with their decision to appropriate Billie Eilish's image without her consent. Nylon America is very sorry to Billie and her fans," Nylon America tweeted.

