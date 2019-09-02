Entertainment News Roundup: Director Costa-Gavras honored in Venice; Actor Kevin Hart injured in Los Angeles car accident

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Sears Competition Over Labor Day Weekend

Lionsgate and Millennium's "Angel Has Fallen" ruled the box office during an expectedly quiet Labor Day weekend. The third entry in the action franchise generated $11.5 million over the weekend and should close out the holiday with $14.4 million. Without any new nationwide offerings from a major Hollywood studio, those ticket sales were enough to maintain first place on domestic box office charts. After two weekends in theaters, the Gerard Butler-led "Angel Has Fallen" has earned $43.6 million.

Woman on fire: Larrain's 'Ema' tells tale of liberation

To the thumping beat of reggaeton, Chilean television actress Mariana Di Girolamo dances her way through Pablo Larrain's "Ema", her major film debut about a woman on a journey of self-discovery as her family life falls apart. Set in the Chilean port city of Valparaiso, Di Girolama and Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal play married couple Ema and Gaston, a dancer and choreographer in an experimental dance troupe.

Cuban spy ring the focus in political thriller 'Wasp Network'

A ring of Cuban operatives seeking to infiltrate anti-government groups exiled in Miami in the early 1990s is the focus of French director Olivier Assayas' "Wasp Network", a star-studded political thriller based on a true story. Starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal and Wagner Moura, the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, where it is competing with 20 others for the top Golden Lion prize.

Villain in Venice: Joaquin Phoenix goes from tragic to comic in 'Joker'

One of Gotham's most famous villains arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, in a standalone dark story telling the origins of the Joker. Joaquin Phoenix follows in the footsteps of Jack Nicholson, the late Heath Ledger and most recently Jared Leto to play Batman's nemesis in "Joker" , turning him from a vulnerable beaten down loner into the confident, makeup wearing baddie.

Actor Kevin Hart injured in Los Angeles car accident

Actor Kevin Hart suffered major injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. Hart, 40, was being driven in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda shortly after midnight on Mulholland Highway when the driver lost control of the car and it tumbled down an embankment, CHP said in a statement.

Jude Law brings papal drama follow-up to Venice

Jude Law brought the follow-up to "The Young Pope" to the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, presenting a glimpse of his return in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed papal drama, which at one point sees him wearing just "a napkin". The second series, called "The New Pope", sees Law reprise the role of Lenny Belardo, who becomes Pius XIII, the first American pope in history.

Panama Papers revisited in Soderbergh's star-studded 'The Laundromat'

A holiday tragedy sends Oscar winner Meryl Streep on a puzzling probe of ambiguous financial dealings in Steven Soderbergh's "The Laundromat", a drama based on the massive leak of offshore financial data known as the Panama Papers. With a cast also including Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Sharon Stone, the Netflix film, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, seeks to explain the debacle via lessons from characters' personal stories.

Director Costa-Gavras honored in Venice

Greek-born French director Costa-Gavras has been recognized for his "particularly original contribution to innovation in contemporary cinema" at the Venice Film Festival, where the Oscar winner also presented his new movie about the Greek debt crisis. The 86-year-old filmmaker, known for "Z" and "Missing", was presented with the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker award late on Saturday.

Apologetic Nate Parker returns with police violence drama 'American Skin'

Filmmaker Nate Parker apologized on Sunday for being "tone deaf" three years ago when a decades-old rape charge derailed his directorial debut, as he seeks to make a return with police violence drama "American Skin". Parker wrote, directed and stars in the movie about an African-American father seeking justice for his teenage son killed in a stand-off with police.

