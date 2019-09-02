International Development News
It looks like Labour Day holiday means private time for Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 02-09-2019 14:48 IST
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy date night without kids

Kim Kardashian and Husband Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

It looks like Labour Day holiday means private time for Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. The couple was spotted on a date night on Saturday at Cafe Habana, a Cuban and Mexican restaurant in Malibu, reported People.

Kardashian was dressed in a sleek all-black outfit including a sleeveless top, leather pants and sunglasses, while West opted for a black jacket and brown pants. The date comes after the pair spent two nights a row dining at a local Cheesecake Factory in Dayton, while they were in town for West's Sunday Services event.

On Thursday, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a cryptic photo on Twitter with the title of her husband's new album, 'Jesus Is King.' The photo, which features a copy of the Bible opened to Psalm 57:6, a flashlight, a jar of lemons and multiple rough drafts, focuses on a sheet of notebook paper teasing the album title and a potential tracklist.

The list ends with a note of Sept. 27 -- the album's slated release date. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
