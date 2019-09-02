Bollywood stars welcome Lord Ganesh to their homes

Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi among others on Monday brought home lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ekta shared a video of herself with her father, Jeetendra, and mother Shobha Kapoor. She introduced Shobha as the boss of her and her father's life. Towards the end of the short video, she panned the camera at the idol of Lord Ganesh, calling him, "All our bosses."

Actor Sonali Bendre took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself with a Ganesh idol, writing, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family." Shilpa Shetty posted a picture of her family standing in front of Ganesh idol, writing, "While I'm spiritual and celebrate all festivals, I'm also responsible towards mother Earth and we have continued our tradition of having an Eco friendly Ganesh idol."

Oberoi made an appeal for an eco-friendly idol, writing, "Let's all do our bit for protecting our environment. Go green and say no to plastic. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma along with mother Salma Khan was also spotted taking a Ganesh idol home.

