Brad Pitt attends Kanye West's Sunday Service

Hollywood star Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at rapper Kanye West's Sunday Service. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was spotted at the 42-year-old rapper's weekly worship on Sunday, social media posts of other attendees revealed.

Pitt, 55, was dressed in a green T-shirt and trousers with a flat cap as he met West while others around them clicked his photos. West's wife Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall Jenner also attended the service.

Pitt recently attended the Venice Festival Festival, where his upcoming movie "Ad Astra" had its world premiere.

