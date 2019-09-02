International Development News
Development News Edition
PTI Los Alamitos
Updated: 02-09-2019 16:58 IST
Brad Pitt attends Kanye West's Sunday Service

Image Credit: Flickr

Hollywood star Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at rapper Kanye West's Sunday Service. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor was spotted at the 42-year-old rapper's weekly worship on Sunday, social media posts of other attendees revealed.

Pitt, 55, was dressed in a green T-shirt and trousers with a flat cap as he met West while others around them clicked his photos. West's wife Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall Jenner also attended the service.

Pitt recently attended the Venice Festival Festival, where his upcoming movie "Ad Astra" had its world premiere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
