Andy Muschietti says Ezra Miller-starrer 'The Flash' will be his next directorial

Filmmaker Andy Muschietti has confirmed that he will be tackling Warner Bros' troubled superhero feature, "The Flash". In July, it was reported that Muschietti was discussing the project with the studio after John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein of "Game Night" fame departed the project. Before the duo, Rick Famuyiwa and writer Seth Grahame-Smith were attached to the film.

Now, in an interview with Fandango, Muschietti was asked about him directing "The Flash", to which the director replied in the affirmative. "What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it. The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama (of it). It's going to be fun, too," the director said.

"I can't promise that there will be any horror (elements in it), really, but it's a beautiful human story," he added. Actor Ezra Miller will reprise his "Justice League" role of Barry Allen aka The Flash in the solo film.

Muschietti is currently promoting the upcoming film "It: Chapter Two", which is a sequel to his 2017 blockbuster "It". The movie releases in the US on September 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)