Legacies Season 2 updates – Is Maya flirtatious? New cast, snaps revealed

Legacies Season 2 has an official release date and fans are quite excited to know this. Moreover, they now want to know what interesting things they can see in the upcoming season. The major antagonists from Season of The Originals' spinoff seems to be defeated and possibilities are there for new relationships. Read the text below to know what you can expect from the imminent season.

The viewers can see Bianca Kajlich in Legacies Season 2 as the new law enforcement officer. She is believed to be the new love interest of Matt Devis' character, Alaric Saltzman. There is no such confirmation on it, thus, the viewers need to stick to the series for it.

In a conversation with TVLine, the showrunner Julie Plec calls Maya a "sharp-tongued and flirtatious" in Legacies Season 2. Bianca Santos will play the role of Maya in the second season of the spinoff of The Originals. Plec also hinted that Maya and Ethan (to be played by Leo Howard) will have feelings for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell). "We're writing new brother and sister characters who are both locals at Mystic Falls High School, and they both have a crush on Hope," Plec revealed.

It is also revealed that Alexis Denisof (Angel) will recur as "urbane British sorcerer" Professor Vardemus, while Thomas Doherty (Descendants) will portray bad-boy vampire Sebastian.

Some snaps have recently been revealed by The CW. In one picture, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) are observed sitting at an outside table for milkshakes while playing chess, as revealed by Just Jared Jr.

The second picture shows Milton aka MG (Quincy Fouse) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) having a heart-to-heart while sitting on a couch. And the third picture shows Josie and Alaric (Matthew Davis) having a conversation at a patriotic event.

Never miss the premiere of Legacies Season 2 on Thursday, October 10, 2019 on The CW. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.