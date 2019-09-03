Netflix applies for Turkish online broadcasting licence -TV watchdog

The head of Turkey's television watchdog said on Tuesday that online streaming service Netflix has applied for a licence under the country's new online broadcasting guidelines.

Ebubekir Sahin also said on Twitter that more than 600 online broadcasting services, including local streaming platforms Puhu TV and Blu TV had also applied for the licence.

