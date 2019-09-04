Incessant rains affect events in Mumbai

After the trailer launch of 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' was postponed, a slew of other events saw a shift in date due to incessant rains here. The official press conference of the 20th Homecoming Edition of NEXA IIFA Awards 2019 which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening has been postponed following the continuous downpour in the city.

The film's team issued a statement in this regard which read: "On behalf of Wizcraft, IIFA and Friends of IIFA (Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit) along with key dignitaries and partners we would like inform to you that our Official Press Conference of 20TH HOMECOMING EDITION OF NEXA IIFA AWARDS 2019 (scheduled to take place today at 6:30 PM @ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai) has been postponed due to the heavy rains in Mumbai." However, there was no mention of the rescheduled date.

Meanwhile, the trailer launch of a feature titled 'Kirket' was also shifted a day ahead to Thursday. The official statement issued by the team read: "Due to heavy rain we have to cancel the trailer launch event of the film Kirket. We will reschedule this for tomorrow."

"Further information will be updated soon. Thank you and sorry for the inconvenience," added the release. Earlier in the day, the trailer launch of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' was also rescheduled for Thursday.

Sunny Deol, who is helming the film, issued a statement which read: "I do not want any of you to go through any inconvenience due to rains today. Hence, we have decided to postpone the event. Will keep everyone posted." (ANI)

