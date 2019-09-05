Why Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart kept their relationship secret despite being close

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are still remembered as one of the best Hollywood couples despite their split in the relationship in May 2013. Here we have some fresh updates on their relationship after a long time.

In a direct conversation with Harper's Bazaar UK, Kristen Stewart disclosed why kept her relationship with Robert Pattinson a secret. Till date, we knew that The Twilight Saga co-stars took the decision not discuss their private life and they did not explicitly confirm a relationship but press paparazzi and eyewitnesses drove intense media attention and fan speculations. However, the 29-year-old actress first acknowledged their relationship for the first time in July 2012.

Touching on their relationship, Kristen Stewart said she purposely shunned talking her personal life with the press. "When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by. So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it's ours."

While Kristen Stewart admitted that she voluntarily kept her relationship with Robert Pattinson as private as possible, she told the outlet that keeping her sexually such a secret was not her choosing and was ruining her life, as clarified by Vogue.

"Like what, you can't go outside with who you are with? You can't talk about it in an interview?" she said.

On the other hand, the 33-year-old actor Robert Pattinson recently gave his interview to The Sunday Times in which he revealed that "he is on good terms with his former girlfriends Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs." But The Lost City of Z actor said that he did not like to talk about his relationships.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better," he added.