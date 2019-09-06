Dylan Farrow slams Scarlett Johansson for defending Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow has criticised actor Scarlett Johansson for her recent statements in support of director Woody Allen. Farrow had accused Allen, her adoptive father, of sexually abusing her when she was a child in 1992. She reiterated her claimsa against Allen in 2013 in a Vanity Fair interview, which caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Allen has denied the charges.

Johansson, who has worked with Allen on films such as "Match Point", "Scoop" and "Vicky Cristina Barcelona", told The Hollywood Reporter that she supports the 83-year-old filmmaker and is open to work with him again. Reacting to Johansson's interview, Farrow wrote on Twitter: "Because if we've learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question."

"Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion," Farrow added. In the THR interview, Johansson said, "I believe him, and I would work with him anytime. I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.” PTI BK BK

