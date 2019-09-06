'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins inks multi-year deal with Netflix

"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has signed a multi-year overall deal with streaming service Netflix to produce new series. Jenkins, who is currently working on "Wonder Woman sequel "Wonder Woman 1984", said she was looking forward to working with the streaming service.

"I'm so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted (Sarandos), Cindy (Holland), Channing (Dungey), Peter (Friedlander) and the team at Netflix,” Jenkins said. "I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon," she added.

Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix, called Jenkins someone who has "pushed boundaries" in her stories. "We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix. Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life,” Dungey said.

Besides "Wonder Woman" , Jenkins has made Charlize Theron-starrer "Monster", which was the director's debut. She also worked on some episodes of "The Killing", "Arrested Development” and “Entourage”.

