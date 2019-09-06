BanNetflixInIndia goes trending on Twitter, Netflix India gives twisted reply

#BanNetflixInIndia or the call to 'Ban Netflix in India' has gone viral over Twitter and social media platforms with over 49,000 tweets after a complaint was filed against Netflix in Mumbai by Shiv Sena's IT cell for its anti-Hindu content.

A core committee member of the right-wing Shiv Sena's IT cell, Ramesh Solanki filed a police complaint against Netflix India for defaming Hindu people and Hindus' sentiments. He then shared a copy of the letter over Twitter with #BanNetflixInIndia and raised a call to ban Netflix in India.

Ramesh Solanki filed the complaint on Netflix 's original series Sacred Games, Ghoul and Leila for depicting 'incorrect picture of Hindus and India' globally. His document reveals how he has nicely clarified all the objections against the series for defaming Hindus. He stated that the online streamer suffers from 'deep-rooted Hinduphobia'. Thousands of comments and retweets are constantly pouring in for his support to ban Netflix in India with #BanNetflixInIndia.

"I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority i.e. Hindu in countries other than India," Ramesh Solanki said. As a member of Shiv Sena, he has forwarded the copy of his complaint to the CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Police Commissioner of Mumbai Sanjay Barve.

Anurag Kashyap, the maker of Sacred Games, Patrick Graham, the maker of Ghoul and Deepa Mehta, the maker of Leila have been the parts of controversy and the trending 'Ban Netflix in India' (#BanNetflixInIndia) for raising the scripts to push Hindu-phobic content on their shows.

However, Netflix India has not given any comment or apology for portraying the contents that hurt sentiments of Hindus. Instead, it has just updated its 'About Us' information on its Twitter profile with the message "Apun idharich hai. Customer service: @NetflixHelps

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on #BanNetflixInIndia.