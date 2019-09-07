Darren Criss reunites with Ryan Murphy for Netflix's 'Hollywood'

Darren Criss is set to once again collaborate with creator Ryan Murphy for Netflix's upcoming series "Hollywood" . The actor shared the news on Instagram, where he revealed that he will be starring in and executive producing the show.

"Honoured to say that I’m heading back to the House of Murphy where I’ll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time’s King of Television," he wrote. "Late last year, @mrrpmurphy and I had dinner where he shared that he wanted to do a period piece that was young and optimistic. We landed on the idea of a series covering several narratives from 1940s Hollywood. We both left that evening feeling super excited about its potential," he added.

Criss said the show will premiere on Netflix in May 2020. Murphy, who had announced the project in February this year, had described "Hollywood" as "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown".

He has co-created the series with frequent collaborator Ian Brennan. The show started production earlier this year.

The actor and the creator previously worked together "Assassination of Gianni Versace", the second chapter of FX's hit anthology series "American Crime Story". Criss, who portrayed spree killer Andrew Cunanan, won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his performance.

"Hollywood" is the third project Murphy has created for Netflix following "The Politician" and "Ratched".

