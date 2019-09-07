Zooey Deschanel splits from husband Jacob Pechenik

Actor Zooey Deschanel has announced separation from husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the couple's representative said the two will continue to remain "friends, business partners" and "co-parents" to their two children -- daughter Elsie Otter and son Charlie Wolf.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," they said. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time," they added.

Deschanel, 39, and Pechenik, 47, got married after in June 2015 after getting engaged in January the same year. The actor, best known for show "New Girl" and film "500 Days of Summer of Days", was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

