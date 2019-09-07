Mickey Rourke joins Bella Thorne in thriller 'Girl'

Veteran actor Mickey Rourke will star alongside Bella Thorne in the thriller, "Girl" . The film will mark the directorial debut of writer Chad Faust, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thorne, 21, will play a young woman who returns to her small hometown intent on killing her abusive father, only to discover someone else got to him first. As she searches for answers, the young woman uncovers a family legacy more dangerous than imagined. Rourke, 66, will portray a local sheriff in the movie.

The film will be produced by Thomas Michael, Shayne Putzlocher and Sara Shaak while Lee Nelson, David Tish and Jason Moring will serve as executive producers. Shooting will start on September 19 in Canada.

