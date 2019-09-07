People News Roundup: Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcement

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Francisco Toledo, artist and activist who injected life into Mexican traditions, dead at 79

Francisco Toledo, who shook up the 1960s Mexican art scene with his fresh approach to painting, sculpting, printing, tapestry weaving and preserving the cultural heritage that inspired him, has died. Toledo's work, full of monkeys, insects, and skeletons in earthy tones, reflected his indigenous background and love of nature. It also marked a departure from the muralists who were heavily inspired by civil conflicts that dominated the scene for most of the first half of the 20th century.

Macca turns magical Grandude with children's book

He may be one of the world's most famous musicians, but Paul McCartney is also just a regular grandfather - and that is the experience he draws on for his new children's book "Hey Grandude!". While the title is a nod to one of The Beatles' best-known songs, "Hey, Jude", it is inspired by a nickname given to McCartney, 77, by one of his eight grandchildren.

'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcement

Rapper Nicki Minaj took fans by surprise on Thursday with an announcement that she was retiring from the music business to "have my family." Minaj, 36, gave the news to her 20 million Twitter followers, although she had not previously said she was either pregnant or married.

Eleven more women accuse tenor Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct

Eleven more women have accused Spanish opera star Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct, allegations that the leading tenor described on Thursday as "riddled with inconsistencies." The accusations, reported by the Associated Press and dating back three decades, follow similar claims published by the news wire in August by more than three dozen other singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff who said they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behavior by the singer.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Francisco Toledo, artist and activist who injected life into Mexican traditions, dead at 79

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)