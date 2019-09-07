Important to stand out in chaos of web: Samir Kochhar

Actor Samir Kochhar has explored the digital medium with series like "Test Case", "Sacred Games 2" and "Typewriter", and he believes it has become hard to get noticed in the crowded world of web. The medium is a boon for aspiring artistes, said Samir, but at the same time he believes excess of content has made it tough for actors to shine.

"Web is a great boon for actors like me and who are wanting to perform. The web space has given an opportunity to out-of-the-box thinkers and writers to etch out stories differently that couldn't be said within the norms of TV and films. It is a space for real performers. "It is tough on the other side to get yourself noticed. There is a cluster of so many shows and so many platforms on the web that how do you stand out in all the chaos around, how do you pick the right show and makers, is important," Samir told PTI.

The actor has successfully straddled between different mediums of entertainment - films, TV and now web. "I am fortunate. I can do different facets of media. I am at the start of something very exciting in my life. I am looking forward to exploring the acting space, working with different directors be it films or web and continue my passion for sports," he added.

The transition from one to the other medium, Samir said, wasn't planned. "There was not a day when I thought I will be going to films to TV to anchoring to digital space, it just happened. I have been part of a lot of platforms and you know what is right and you do it and there have been times when I have said no to a lot of things. I am open to doing good work irrespective of the medium or platform."

Samir will next be seen in the sophomore season of "Four More Shots".

