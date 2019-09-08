"Joker" wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Director Todd Phillips' dark drama "Joker" about the origins of the villainous character won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won rave reviews from critics at the festival, plays Batman's nemesis and follows his transformation from a vulnerable loner into the confident villain.

Roman Polanski's military drama "An Officer and a Spy" took the runner-up Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.

