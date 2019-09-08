Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland condemn Trump for wiping out environmental rules

Industry veterans Mick Jagger and Donald Stuherland have criticised US President Donald Trump for uprooting environmental rules created to combat climate change. The Rolling Stones frontman and the acclaimed actor made the remarks on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival, where they were promoting their new thriller, "The Burnt Orange Heresy", reported Variety.

"We're in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the US, where all the environmental controls that were put in place, that perhaps we're just about adequate say for the last ten years, are being rolled back by the current administration. So much so, that they're all being wiped out," Jagger said during a press conference for the film. "The US, which should be the world leader in environmental control, has lost that and has decided to go the other way," he added.

He also criticized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for polarising his country's citizens. "What we have is more polarization and less civility… which we see in so many countries, including my own, especially this last week," Jagger said.

"The Burnt Orange Heresy" premiere was hit by environmental protesters and Jagger was all in their support. "I'm glad that people feel so strongly about it that they want to protest it, anywhere where there's a red carpet," he said.

Sutherland added that people of the US, UK, and Brazil have to "fight harder" to bring about a change. "The reforms that were instituted during the Obama administration were barely adequate, and now they're being torn apart, and they're being torn apart in Brazil, and they will be torn apart in England," he said.

