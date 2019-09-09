People News Roundup: Macca turns magical Grandude with children's book

International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 09-09-2019 10:33 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

He may be one of the world's most famous musicians, but Paul McCartney is also just a regular grandfather - and that is the experience he draws on for his new children's book "Hey Grandude!". While the title is a nod to one of The Beatles' best-known songs, "Hey, Jude", it is inspired by a nickname given to McCartney, 77, by one of his eight grandchildren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

