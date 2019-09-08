International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

People News Roundup: Macca turns magical Grandude with children's book; Francisco Toledo dead at 79

Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 08-09-2019 10:31 IST
People News Roundup: Macca turns magical Grandude with children's book; Francisco Toledo dead at 79

Image Credit: Twitter (@El_Universal_Mx)

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Francisco Toledo, artist and activist who injected life into Mexican traditions, dead at 79

Francisco Toledo, who shook up the 1960s Mexican art scene with his fresh approach to painting, sculpting, printing, tapestry weaving and preserving the cultural heritage that inspired him, has died. Toledo's work, full of monkeys, insects and skeletons in earthy tones, reflected his indigenous background and love of nature. It also marked a departure from the muralists who were heavily inspired by civil conflicts that dominated the scene for most of the first half of the 20th century.

Macca turns magical Grandude with children's book

He may be one of the world's most famous musicians, but Paul McCartney is also just a regular grandfather - and that is the experience he draws on for his new children's book "Hey Grandude!". While the title is a nod to one of The Beatles' best known songs, "Hey, Jude", it is inspired by a nickname given to McCartney, 77, by one of his eight grandchildren.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Francisco Toledo, artist and activist who injected life into Mexican traditions, dead at 79

(With inputs from agencies.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019