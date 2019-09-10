Christian Slater, Amanda Peet join 'Dirty John' season two

Actors Amanda Peet and Christian Slater are set to star in the second season of "Dirty John". The second instalment of the anthology series, based on a true story, will air on USA Network. It will be titled "Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story".

According to Deadline, Peet will play Broderick, a Southern California wife who murders her husband Dan (Slater) and his mistress-turned-wife Linda in 1989. Season one was based on the popular podcast and starred Connie Britton as a woman manipulated by a con artist, played by Eric Bana.

"The first season of the show was a story of twisted love and coercive control — and both these insidious elements are also present in and integral to the story of Betty Broderick, whom I have wanted to write about since I became a writer. I can't wait to see Amanda and Christian bring it to life," said series creator Alexandra Cunningham in a statement. The sophomore season features an all-female directing team led by Maggie Kiley, who will direct four episodes, including the premiere and finale episodes. Additional directors include Kat Candler, Meera Menon, Shannon Kohli and showrunner Cunningham, who will make her directorial debut.

Prior to "Dirty John", Broderick’s story had previously been adapted into two TV movies starring Meredith Baxter and Stephen Collins.

