'Schitt's Creek' season five to premiere on October 10

The fifth season of the Emmy-nominated sitcom "Schitt's Creek" is set to start streaming from October 10, Netflix announced on Wednesday. The streamer shared the news on its See What's Next Twitter page.

"#SchittsCreek Season 5 is coming to Netflix US on October 10! Great news for bebe," the tweet read. The show revolves around the wealthy Rose family members who lose their fortune and are forced to move to the backwoods town of Schitt's Creek, a locale father Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) purchased for his son David (Daniel Levy) as a gag gift.

Co-created by Daniel and Eugene Levy, the series also stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy. The sixth season, which is slated to air in 2020, will be the final season.

"Schitt's Creek" received four Emmy nods for comedy series, lead actress for O'Hara, lead actor for Eugene and contemporary costume design.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)