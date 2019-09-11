Ricardo Chavira, Gabriel Chavarria to star in Netflix's 'Selena'

Ricardo Chavira and Gabriel Chavarria are heading to Netflix for the streamer's "Selena: The Series". The project dubbed as "the official story of Tejano music legend, Selena Quintanilla", is a coming-of-age story following Selena (Christian Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Sources close to Deadline said Chavira of "Desperate Housewives" fame will play Abraham, Selena's father, a businessman driven to achieve the American dream. "The Purge" actor Chavarria is cast as AB Quintanilla, Selena's brother aka the mastermind behind the music; playing bass guitar, producing and writing songs for the late singer.

Netflix did not comment on the castings, including Serratos'. A 1997 biopic on Selena explored the life story of the singer, which starred Jennifer Lopez in the title role.

One of the most celebrated Mexican-American performers in the late 20th century, Selena earned the title of Queen of Tejano music. She died at the age of 23, when she was shot to death by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and former manager of her Selena Etc boutiques on March 31, 1995.

