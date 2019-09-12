Here's why Kim Kardashian plans to relocate to Wyoming

It seems that beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is planning to relocate along with her family to Wyoming after husband Kanye West bought land in the state. The 38-year-old star, who recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', told the host that the couple has been discussing a move to the Equality State with their four children, according to People.

"We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place," Kim explained. "My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there." However, the duo is still deciding on the move. While Kanye is "so excited to maybe be moving to Wyoming", Kim says she doesn't know about moving there "full-time" and instead would prefer to split time between the new ranch and Southern California.

"I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends," she told Fallon. "But yeah, we love it." "It's like, the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away," she added.

Even though the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashian' star is excited about the probable shift, she revealed what she felt about living in the wilderness. Kim explained how her first visit to Kanye's new property involved staying in a small cabin with no electricity and no plumbing and that she even had to pee in a bottle. "He wanted a romantic little night for us up above, and I'm like, that's not my vision of romance, dude," she remarked. (ANI)

