'Avengers: Endgame' performance gives James Cameron hope for 'Avatar 2'

James Cameron says the amazing box office performance of "Avengers: Endgame" gives him hope about the future of cinema as it proves that people are still interested in going to theatres to watch movies. The superhero film became the world's highest-grossing movie by earning USD 2.796 billion at the box office, breaking the long-standing record set by Cameron's films "Titanic" and "Avatar".

"It gives me a lot of hope. 'Avengers: Endgame' is demonstrable proof that people will still go to movie theaters. The thing that scared me most about making 'Avatar 2' and 'Avatar 3' was that the market might have shifted so much that it simply was no longer possible to get people that excited about going and sitting in a dark room with a bunch of strangers to watch something," Cameron told the Deadline. Cameron is hopeful that if "Endgame" could earn record-breaking money at the box office, his long-delayed "Avatar" sequels could to do the same.

"Will 'Avatar 2' and '3' be able to create that kind of success in the zeitgeist? Who knows. We're trying. Maybe we do, maybe we don't, but the point is, it's still possible. I'm happy to see it, as opposed to an alternate scenario where, with the rapid availability (of) custom-designed experience (s) that everybody can create for themselves with streaming services and all the different platforms, that might not have existed anymore," he said. "Avatar" released in 2009 at the beginning of the 3D technology and became a box office sensation thanks to its visuals. But the major concern for the director, known for his trademark big-budget spectacles, would be the delay in the first "Avatar" and its sequels.

The second "Avatar" film will be released by Disney on December 17, 2021, with 'Avatar 3' arriving on December 22, 2023. There are other sequels in the pipeline provided these two movies work at the box office.

