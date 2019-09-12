Special screening of 'Super 30' in Canada on Sept 20

After its box office success in the country, Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30', based on the inspiring journey of ace mathematician Anand Kumar, is set to charm audience in Canada. A special screening of the film has been scheduled at Vancouver, a coastal seaport city in western Canada, on September 20, a statement by Kumar-helmed coaching institute Super 30 said here.

According to the statement, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News Publisher Lisa Craik will host the show, the chief guest of which is British Columbia's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare. The money generated through the programme will go to Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

Canada-based doctor Biju Mathew, who penned the book 'Super 30', will accompany Kumar and his brother Pranav to the event. The brothers will be presented plaques as recognition of their efforts and achievements on the occasion. "The audience will be inspired by this moving film based on the remarkable life of mathematician Anand Kumar and the students of his educational programme," Mathew said.

Since 2002, Kumar has been successfully mentoring 30 bright yet underprivileged students free of cost every year - giving them a shot at the prestigious, highly-competitive, and daunting entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The biopic, released in July, has received rave reviews from critics and common people, with eight states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, making it tax- free..

