People News Roundup: UK's Duchess Meghan returns to work

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Geena Davis says Hollywood gender imbalance an 'embarrassment'

The under-representation of women in Hollywood behind the camera is an "embarrassment", American actor and activist Geena Davis said at France's Deauville Film Festival. Davis, who starred in the cult classic "Thelma and Louise" with Susan Sarandon, criticized the Hollywood gender gap from the red carpet of the festival, where she was promoting her new documentary "This Changes Everything" on gender inequality.

UK's Duchess Meghan returns to work to launch new charity fashion range

Britain's Duchess Meghan returned to work on Thursday for the first time following the birth of her first child with husband Prince Harry to launch a new fashion range whose sales will help a charity supporting unemployed women. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made a handful of public appearances since son Archie was born in May but the launch of the fashion collection, created in collaboration with well-known British stores and fashion designers, marks her first official engagement.

No phones please: Rihanna stages fashion show for exclusive Amazon release

Luxury brands and retailers are increasingly collaborating with celebrities, including style bloggers and Instagram stars, to help design collections and jazz up their wares. The latest example of this is Rihanna, who is set to stage her designer lingerie show for New York Fashion Week on Tuesday to an audience where phones and cameras have been banned.

Also Read: UK's Duchess Meghan returns to work to launch new charity fashion range

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)