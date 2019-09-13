International Development News
PTI Mumbai
Updated: 13-09-2019 17:11 IST
Dua Lipa to perform in India in November

International pop star Dua Lipa has been roped in to perform at the OnePlus Music Festival, here on November 16. The festival will take place at the D.Y Patil Stadium, where singer Katy Perry would also be performing.

"So excited to perform in India for the first time ever. I’m excited to get back on stage, I feel like it’s going to be such a fun night," Lipa said in a statement. The OnePlus Music Festival aims to create a unique, contemporary space for its community as well as music and culture enthusiasts to watch their favourite artists in action and discover new music.

"We are super excited that Dua Lipa will also be performing in our first ever OnePlus Music Festival in India! The addition of Dua completes the International Festival music offering. We will be announcing additional music from India soon. This festival will truly be a one of a kind experience for our Indian community," Carl Pei, Co-founder, OnePlus said.

COUNTRY : India
