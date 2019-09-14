Bong Joon-Ho is still resistant to work in Hollywood

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho says he is still not ready to work in Hollywood as he prefers to direct films from his own scripts. Joon-Ho is currently at Toronto International Film Festival with his film "Parasite", which recently won the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The filmmaker, who has made some of the most critically-acclaimed films such as "Memories of Murder", "Snowpiercer" and "Okja", said that he has been receiving offers from Hollywood studios post his 2006 monster masterpiece "The Host". "I received a lot of (Hollywood) offers after 'The Host' in 2006. Lots of science-fiction, horror, and action films. I was just like, 'Wow, a Hollywood script!' I didn't accept any of them," Joon-Ho told IndieWire.

"My agent is a very nice guy and they already know that I like to direct my own scripts like Quentin Tarantino. Sometimes I do get a little disappointed that he doesn't send me anything. He doesn't send me any scripts now knowing that I always write my own," he added. "Parasite", a black comedy, is an audaciously original take on the sharp rich-poor divide and its shocking repercussions in the city of Seoul.

The film was recently announced as South Korea's official entry for the best international feature film category at the 92nd Academy Awards.

