Lisa Kudrow recounts early years struggles playing Phoebe on 'Friends'

Lisa Kudrow will forever go down in history of American television for her portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in sitcom "Friends" , but the actor admits that sometimes playing the character was a sheer struggle. During a recent episode of the YouTube series "Hiking With Kevin", Kudrow recalled the difficulties she faced in playing the fan-favourite character during the show's early seasons.

"I had played dumb girls, sure. But it wasn't really me. I feel like s**t, I tricked them. At the audition, I was the only one who could cope with the audition process and that's how I got it, I think. So I had to work hard at being Phoebe, you know," she told the host, Kevin Nealon. But in this battle, she was comforted by co-star Matt Leblanc, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani in the show.

"I was struggling so much and Leblanc was like, 'What's going on with you?' And I said, 'I can't, I don't think I have it, I mean, I don't know what I'm doing.' "And he went, 'You're her, relax, you got it. You've been doing this f***ing character for three years. You're working too hard. That's your problem. You don't need to work this hard. Relax.' He was right," Kudrow said.

The 56-year-old actor also revealed that she has never seen an episode of the show. "Friends" , which ran from 1994 to 2004, also featured Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)